|
Swinney updates injuries for Clemson after Louisville loss
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney participated in his Sunday media teleconference, sharing some injury news on his team after Saturday's loss to Louisville.
Swinney said that senior defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (lower leg injury) and sophomore defensive back Shelton Lewis (lower leg injury) will both be "week-to-week" with their injuries during the contest. Lewis has 11 tackles and two pass deflections on the season. Capehart has 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass deflections in 2024. Swinney said that everyone else on the team is "day-to-day," including standout defensive end Peter Woods, who left the game against Louisville.
Swinney said that senior defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (lower leg injury) and sophomore defensive back Shelton Lewis (lower leg injury) will both be "week-to-week" with their injuries during the contest.
Lewis has 11 tackles and two pass deflections on the season.
Capehart has 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass deflections in 2024.
Swinney said that everyone else on the team is "day-to-day," including standout defensive end Peter Woods, who left the game against Louisville.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now