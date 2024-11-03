CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney updates injuries for Clemson after Louisville loss

Swinney updates injuries for Clemson after Louisville loss
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 3 19:05

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney participated in his Sunday media teleconference, sharing some injury news on his team after Saturday's loss to Louisville.

Swinney said that senior defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (lower leg injury) and sophomore defensive back Shelton Lewis (lower leg injury) will both be "week-to-week" with their injuries during the contest.

Lewis has 11 tackles and two pass deflections on the season.

Capehart has 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass deflections in 2024.

Swinney said that everyone else on the team is "day-to-day," including standout defensive end Peter Woods, who left the game against Louisville.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney on fans throwing debris on the field during Louisville game
Swinney on fans throwing debris on the field during Louisville game
Tigers slide in latest AP Top 25
Tigers slide in latest AP Top 25
Clemson falls out of Coaches Poll Top 10
Clemson falls out of Coaches Poll Top 10
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts