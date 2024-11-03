Swinney updates injuries for Clemson after Louisville loss

Swinney said that senior defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (lower leg injury) and sophomore defensive back Shelton Lewis (lower leg injury) will both be "week-to-week" with their injuries during the contest.

Lewis has 11 tackles and two pass deflections on the season.

Capehart has 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass deflections in 2024.

Swinney said that everyone else on the team is "day-to-day," including standout defensive end Peter Woods, who left the game against Louisville.