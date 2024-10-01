Swinney reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's injury

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to miss the Clemson game with a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to multiple reports.

Swinney was asked about the possibility of DJU not playing against the Tigers.

"It's not Clemson versus DJ. We're playing Florida State," Swinney said during Tuesday's press conference. "I don't get caught up in all the narratives and all that stuff. I'm trying to get the team ready to play whoever they put out there."

Uiagalelei threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, including a pick-six in the blowout loss to SMU.

For the season, Uiagalelei has only thrown four touchdown passes while throwing six interceptions.

"I really hate that for him that he might have broken his finger or whatever they said," Clemson safety R.J. Mickens said Tuesday. "So, I'm definitely praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery."

Florida State backup quarterback Brock Glenn will get the start against Clemson, according to ESPN. He was listed as "OR" on the latest depth chart with DJU at quarterback.

Clemson is currently a two-touchdown favorite against the Seminoles.