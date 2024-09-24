Swinney expects starting Clemson offensive lineman to return for sixth-year

Swinney expects that redshirt senior Walker Parks will return for his sixth season in 2025.

“He’s just awesome," Swinney said about Parks. "He’s as tough as they come and just brings a hard edge to that group. He’s a tremendous leader and a guy that I think will come back next year. So, super excited,” Swinney said.

Parks entered the 2024 season with 2,107 career snaps over 39 games (28 starts). He is also a two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection.

Parks is in no rush to leave TigerTown.

"I love football, and I love Clemson," Parks told the local media recently. "I would play here for 20 years if they would let me. Obviously, my body does not have 20 years of college football and I don't think anybody does. But I mean, if there were no eligibility, I would stay here forever."

Swinney believes that the offense could be loaded next season with most of the players back.

“I really don’t anticipate losing anyone except Marcus Tate, Mafah, and Brinny; those guys for sure will be gone,” Swinney said.