|
Swinney announces two defenders out for season with injuries
A little less depth for the Tigers after the App State win.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced on Monday evening that linebacker Kobe McCloud and backup safety Caleb Nix are both out for the season with knee injuries. "Kobe is a very important player for us and then Caleb, a starter on all of our special teams and a backup safety for us," Swinney said. McCloud will have surgery on Tuesday morning. Entering the 2024 season, he has career tackles (3.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 93 career snaps over 13 games (two starts). Swinney said that a trio of linebackers might have a more prominent role with McCloud out. “It will be Sammy (Brown), Dee (Crayton) and Jamal (Anderson). All played a lot the other night, so that's a good thing that they got that experience," Swinney said. "They will step up and fill the void. And we have Drew Woodaz and C.J. Kubah-Taylor that we're hoping we can hold this year." Nix is a walk-on but a very valuable player for Clemson. He tore his ACL on the first play of the contest and will have surgery in the next week or so according to Swinney.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced on Monday evening that linebacker Kobe McCloud and backup safety Caleb Nix are both out for the season with knee injuries.
"Kobe is a very important player for us and then Caleb, a starter on all of our special teams and a backup safety for us," Swinney said.
McCloud will have surgery on Tuesday morning.
Entering the 2024 season, he has career tackles (3.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 93 career snaps over 13 games (two starts).
Swinney said that a trio of linebackers might have a more prominent role with McCloud out.
“It will be Sammy (Brown), Dee (Crayton) and Jamal (Anderson). All played a lot the other night, so that's a good thing that they got that experience," Swinney said. "They will step up and fill the void. And we have Drew Woodaz and C.J. Kubah-Taylor that we're hoping we can hold this year."
Nix is a walk-on but a very valuable player for Clemson.
He tore his ACL on the first play of the contest and will have surgery in the next week or so according to Swinney.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now