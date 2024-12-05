CLEMSON FOOTBALL

SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson

SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 5 10:14

SMU is bringing all its horsepower—literally—to the ACC Championship.

Their live mascot, the Shetland pony Peruna IX, will join the team for Saturday night's ACC showdown against Clemson.

Due to logistical challenges, Peruna rarely travels to away games, but with this nationally televised matchup having major playoff implications, he was brought along.

SMU’s tradition of live horse mascots dates back to 1932, as Peruna appeared at every home game except one.

Here’s some background on the current mascot, Peruna IX, courtesy of Wikipedia:

Peruna IX took over for Peruna VIII during halftime on October 15, 2011, at the SMU vs. Central Florida game. Selected as a colt just days before he was scheduled for castration, Peruna IX has been groomed for this role ever since. He trained during 2011 summer band practices to acclimate to game noise and has been clocked galloping across the field at record speed. Known for his feisty personality and vocal nature, Peruna IX is one of the most spirited mascots yet, with his whinnying echoing across the stadium. When not on duty, he runs free at a secret location.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
National analysts make Clemson-SMU ACC Championship predictions
National analysts make Clemson-SMU ACC Championship predictions
SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 70 #4 Kentucky 66
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 70 #4 Kentucky 66
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer I clicked on this story, expecting it to be about a player returning from
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 Darling Peach®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 DirtyTiger2000
spacer Animal abuse***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer We need a real live tiger...in three days!
 Cooltig®
spacer Re: We need a real live tiger...in three days!
 njtiger88
spacer Re: We need a real live tiger...in three days!
 njtiger88
spacer Re: We need a real live tiger...in three days!
 njtiger88
spacer Can we bring a live tiger and sic him on the horse?
 Tigers2007®
spacer All this time I thought a Peruna was a cross between a tuna and a piranha...***
 milfordcttiger
spacer Or a Peruvian tuna.***
 milfordcttiger
spacer The grounds crew will not like it one bit if...
 milfordcttiger
spacer Re: The grounds crew will not like it one bit if...
 GrandPaw®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 JDCAT
spacer Peruna means potato.
 A1ASauce®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 sam84
spacer Should we bring a Bengal or a Siberian?***
 surroundedtiger
spacer I am thinking Saber-Tooth
 CBProf®
spacer Re: I am thinking Saber-Tooth
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Pretty cool.***
 cotton scout tiger
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 CornerStrong
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 Ucel74
spacer Well now I can rest easier
 Cobbox®
spacer Re: TNET: SMU horse Peruna joining team for ACC championship against Clemson
 85tiger2012®
spacer Here's hoping my Tigers make some glue this weekend. ;)***
 mrheyj
spacer Ill bring my Friesian stallion and #### take care of the little mare
 HumbleServant®
spacer The Tiger needs to jump on that pony and ride it around
 tabbyplague®
spacer Nice meal for a Tiger!***
 kbtiger®
spacer Bye bye, Lil Sebastian! Well miss you in the saddest fashion..***
 Ucel74
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts