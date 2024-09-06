Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show

Dabo Swinney's weekly radio show changed its format recently to no longer allow live calls; instead, fans can send in their questions via text. Some Clemson fans were upset about the change to the traditional format, but others understood. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was asked by reporters what he thought of Clemson's change in their radio call-in show. “I understand why Dabo did it. Not disagreeing with it,” Beamer said. “I don’t mind that aspect of it. We take questions from the studio audiences, as you guys who have been there to that show know. And people that are there in the crowd. And then people that are willing to call in as well.” Beamer enjoys the live aspect of his show but joked that if the pressure ramps up this season, he might have a change of heart. “I always look forward to hearing from Hampton from Ohio, who typically calls in every week,” Beamer said. “And whoever else calls in, I enjoy it, and it is part of one of the things that makes college football great. We’re 1-0. I may change my tune as we go.” Clemson's radio show on Monday is now called the “Tiger Sports Hour with Dabo Swinney,” airing from 8-9 pm, and the text line is 864-654-7627 (texts for Swinney are asked to be sent in only during the show time window).

