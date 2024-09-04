CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Shane Beamer already talking to team about Clemson: "We are 88 days from the Clemson game"
2024 Sep 4

South Carolina escaped with a 23-19 victory over an upset-minded Old Dominion on Saturday.

The home crowd was heard booing the team at various times, as they didn't seem too impressed with the Gamecocks play against the Monarchs.

The Gamecocks were 20.5 favorites and paid Old Dominion $1.5 million to play against them.

After the contest, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer held a post-game press conference to summarize his view of the game but then shared with the media that he had already talked to his team about the rivalry game with No. 25 Clemson.

"I told the team today that we are 88 days from the Clemson game," Beamer said about the rivalry game on November 30th. "We don't have a lot of time to sit and wait for this thing to gel. We got to gel right now. We can't just sit around and wait for it to happen. We got to make it happen."

That's pretty bizarre talk by Beamer, as he should be preparing his team game-by-game (next game Kentucky) and not worrying about the rivalry game at the end of the season.

Beamer probably should focus on their tough gauntlet of currently ranked teams on their schedule where losses could potentially add up, including No. 18 LSU, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 4 Alabama, No. 15 Oklahoma, and No. 9 Missouri.

search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts