CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Report: Miami's Tyler Van Dyke dealing with a leg injury

Report: Miami's Tyler Van Dyke dealing with a leg injury
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 16 14:05

Miami standout quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has a right leg injury, according to the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan.

Van Dyke was seen with his "right leg wrapped up in an ace bandage all the way up to above his knee" and limping around with his leg completely stiff as he walked, according to the report.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday that Van Dyke was ready to go against Clemson.

“I don’t talk about injuries," Cristobal said. "He’s ready to go. You have to write what you have to write."

Van Dyke has thrown for 1,721 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QBR of 83.4 this season.

Clemson will face off against Miami at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The line has moved from -2.5 to -3.5 for the Tigers on the early report on Van Dyke's leg.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Miami
Clemson at Miami depth charts
Clemson at Miami depth charts
Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury
Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week