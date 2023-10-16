Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury

|
Report: Miami's Tyler Van Dyke dealing with a leg injury
Miami standout quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has a right leg injury, according to the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan.
Van Dyke was seen with his "right leg wrapped up in an ace bandage all the way up to above his knee" and limping around with his leg completely stiff as he walked, according to the report. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday that Van Dyke was ready to go against Clemson. “I don’t talk about injuries," Cristobal said. "He’s ready to go. You have to write what you have to write." Van Dyke has thrown for 1,721 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QBR of 83.4 this season. Clemson will face off against Miami at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The line has moved from -2.5 to -3.5 for the Tigers on the early report on Van Dyke's leg. Mario Cristobal response to being asked about Tyler Van Dyke’s injured leg. pic.twitter.com/TlOTw1oIGV Tyler Van Dyke had moments of impressive anticipation, poise, and ball placement tonight
Crown jewel was the deep TD in Q2 where he took a hit from a free rusher pic.twitter.com/Kmu6DKRhOx
Van Dyke was seen with his "right leg wrapped up in an ace bandage all the way up to above his knee" and limping around with his leg completely stiff as he walked, according to the report.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday that Van Dyke was ready to go against Clemson.
“I don’t talk about injuries," Cristobal said. "He’s ready to go. You have to write what you have to write."
Van Dyke has thrown for 1,721 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QBR of 83.4 this season.
Clemson will face off against Miami at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The line has moved from -2.5 to -3.5 for the Tigers on the early report on Van Dyke's leg.
Mario Cristobal response to being asked about Tyler Van Dyke’s injured leg. pic.twitter.com/TlOTw1oIGV— NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 16, 2023
Tyler Van Dyke had moments of impressive anticipation, poise, and ball placement tonight
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now