Report: Miami QB expected out against Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is expected to be out against Clemson on Saturday, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Van Dyke has missed two of the last three games with a right shoulder injury. He has completed 156 passes of 245 for 1,761 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was the ACC Rookie of the Year last season.

Miami's backup quarterback Jacurri Brown will make his second start in a row. He was impressive in his first career start last Saturday, leading the Hurricanes to a 35-14 victory over Georgia Tech.

Brown was 14-for-19 for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the contest and added 19 rushes for 87 yards.

No. 9 Clemson will face off against Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN today.