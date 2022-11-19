CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Van Dyke has been dealing with a shoulder issue (Sam Navarro - USA Today Sports)
Van Dyke has been dealing with a shoulder issue (Sam Navarro - USA Today Sports)

Report: Miami QB expected out against Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:00 AM

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is expected to be out against Clemson on Saturday, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Van Dyke has missed two of the last three games with a right shoulder injury. He has completed 156 passes of 245 for 1,761 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was the ACC Rookie of the Year last season.

Miami's backup quarterback Jacurri Brown will make his second start in a row. He was impressive in his first career start last Saturday, leading the Hurricanes to a 35-14 victory over Georgia Tech.

Brown was 14-for-19 for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the contest and added 19 rushes for 87 yards.

No. 9 Clemson will face off against Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN today.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces defensive starter out for Miami game
Clemson announces defensive starter out for Miami game
WATCH: Clemson-Miami highlights
WATCH: Clemson-Miami highlights
Report: Miami QB expected out against Clemson
Report: Miami QB expected out against Clemson
WATCH: Behind the Scenes of Military Appreciation Day at Clemson
WATCH: Behind the Scenes of Military Appreciation Day at Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest