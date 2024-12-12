Report: Clemson football to host Big Ten transfer

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel says Purdue edge defender Will Heldt will visit in "the upcoming days." Heldt has two seasons left of college eligibility.

ESPN has Heldt as their No. 30 transfer prospect overall:

Background: Purdue produced one of the top edge rushers in the portal last offseason in Nic Scourton, and now Heldt looks as if he's up next. The young rush end racked up 56 tackles, 16 pressures, 10 TFLs and 5 sacks while starting every game as a sophomore for the struggling Boilermakers. The former three-star recruit has plenty of room to grow, has flashed exciting potential and is set to visit LSU and Texas A&M soon.

Scout's take: Heldt is an intriguing portal entry with his ability to pressure the quarterback. He is an edge player with good initial quickness and solid bend to be able to get upfield and disrupt. He has developed as expected and his ceiling may not be much higher, but with his length, get-off and now experience, he brings a lot value. -- Tucker

Heldt is rated as the No. 7 EDGE defender in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.