Where Clemson's 2025 class ranks with upcoming early signing period

The early signing period for the 2025 class is less than a month and a half away, and Clemson's class looks to add a key target soon to boost the numbers. With the expanded College Football Playoff timing, the signing period was moved up to starting December 4. ESPN released its 2025 class rankings update and has the Tigers No. 23 with six ESPN 300 pledges in a 13-man class currently ($). The group is built on quality, with as high as a No. 8 average rating per commit among its peers for the recruiting industry assessments (247Sports Composite). In potential marquee targets left, four-star Monroe, North Carolina safety Jordan Young is down to Clemson and NC State for a Nov. 2 decision, and Young has received predictions to Clemson from both 247Sports and Rivals recently. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has said repeatedly that they are expecting a smaller 2025 class with several returnees expected from the 2024 roster for next season. ESPN's assessment of the class to this point: "Despite ranking just 15th for the 2024 cycle, the Tigers have already checked several boxes in 2025 with big commitments at multiple positions. Gideon Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson are a pair of key running back pledges. Davidson, a top-five running back, runs with a nice blend of size, speed and power. He posted impressive numbers as a junior, rushing for 2,700 yards and 43 touchdowns. Henderson is more slightly built at roughly 5-10, 170 pounds, but has explosive, big-play speed. He rushed for more than 2,300 yards as a junior. "Clemson landed several defensive linemen ranked in the ESPN 300. Ari Watford is a lengthy player with good initial quickness who can develop into a disruptive edge rusher. In the trenches, Clemson landed defensive tackle Amare Adams, the top-ranked player in South Carolina. One-time Georgia commit Tae Harris is a nice addition to the secondary. He projects to safety, but he's versatile enough to play corner. He posted some of the top numbers on the spring camp circuit, including a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash." Rivals: No. 31 overall/No. 15 in average rating per commit 247Sports Composite: No. 19 overall/No. 8 average rating per commit 247Sports: No. 26 overall ESPN: 23

