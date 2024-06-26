Where Clemson is in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings

Despite picking up two June commitments, the Tigers fell back to No. 10 with a class featuring seven ESPN 300 pledges. That leads the ACC, however, ahead of Syracuse (18th).

Ohio State paces the rankings with 14 ESPN 300 commits, followed by Georgia (13), Alabama (12), Notre Dame (10) and Auburn (10).

Georgia moved up 13 spots, and Auburn (5th; three spots), Texas A&M (6th; three), Oklahoma (7th), and Penn State (8th; two spots) also moved above the ACC Tigers.

With a 13-man class, Clemson is sixth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, which paces the ACC. The Tigers added June commitments from 4-star cornerback Graceson Littleton and 4-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne.

The Top 5 there are Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

Georgia Tech is the next-best ACC team on 247Sports (18th), and reigning ACC champ Florida State is back in 63rd with just six commitments.

ESPN Top 10 (June 26)

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Notre Dame

5. Auburn

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Penn State

9. LSU

10. Clemson