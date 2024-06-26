CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson hopes to add more to its 2025 class over the summer.
Clemson hopes to add more to its 2025 class over the summer.

Where Clemson is in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings
by - 2024 Jun 26 15:15
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets

A busy recruiting month across college football saw Clemson move back in ESPN's latest 2025 team recruiting rankings ($).

Despite picking up two June commitments, the Tigers fell back to No. 10 with a class featuring seven ESPN 300 pledges. That leads the ACC, however, ahead of Syracuse (18th).

Ohio State paces the rankings with 14 ESPN 300 commits, followed by Georgia (13), Alabama (12), Notre Dame (10) and Auburn (10).

Georgia moved up 13 spots, and Auburn (5th; three spots), Texas A&M (6th; three), Oklahoma (7th), and Penn State (8th; two spots) also moved above the ACC Tigers.

With a 13-man class, Clemson is sixth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, which paces the ACC. The Tigers added June commitments from 4-star cornerback Graceson Littleton and 4-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne.

The Top 5 there are Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

Georgia Tech is the next-best ACC team on 247Sports (18th), and reigning ACC champ Florida State is back in 63rd with just six commitments.

ESPN Top 10 (June 26)

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Notre Dame

5. Auburn

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Penn State

9. LSU

10. Clemson

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Myles Foster
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Myles Foster
Where Clemson is in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings
Where Clemson is in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings
Tigers land freshman All-American out of transfer portal
Tigers land freshman All-American out of transfer portal
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 92 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts