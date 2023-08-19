CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson 5-star linebacker Sammy Brown scored four rushing touchdowns on the offensive side versus Alpharetta.
Clemson 5-star linebacker Sammy Brown scored four rushing touchdowns on the offensive side versus Alpharetta.

WATCH: Clemson 5-star commit Sammy Brown scores four touchdowns
by - 2023 Aug 19, Sat 10:03
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets

Clemson 5-star commit Sammy Brown made his senior season debut versus Alpharetta (Ga.) with the Jefferson Dragons on Friday with a 34-24 win.

On the offensive side, the prized linebacker prospect rushed for four touchdowns as a running back.

Check out highlights from another big night for Brown:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson 5-star commit scores four touchdowns in season debut
WATCH: Clemson 5-star commit scores four touchdowns in season debut
247Sports names Tiger defender to true freshman All-American team
247Sports names Tiger defender to true freshman All-American team
ESPN projects double-digit Tigers going in next NFL draft
ESPN projects double-digit Tigers going in next NFL draft
FOX's Joel Klatt on FSU v. Clemson: "Clemson runs the conference"
FOX's Joel Klatt on FSU v. Clemson: "Clemson runs the conference"
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 100 Recruits (65 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week