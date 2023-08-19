WATCH: Clemson 5-star commit scores four touchdowns in season debut

|
WATCH: Clemson 5-star commit Sammy Brown scores four touchdowns
Clemson 5-star commit
Sammy Brown made his senior season debut versus Alpharetta (Ga.) with the Jefferson Dragons on Friday with a 34-24 win.
On the offensive side, the prized linebacker prospect rushed for four touchdowns as a running back. Check out highlights from another big night for Brown:
Check out highlights from another big night for Brown:
