Virginia DB target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date

Deuce Edwards will make his commitment on January 12.

Virginia DB target Deuce Edwards has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
by - 2023 Dec 7 18:33
Terrance Edwards Photo
Terrance Edwards - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.47)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Richmond, VA (Trinity Episcopal School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#30 S, #11 VA
24/7:
#34 CB, #12 VA

2025 Richmond defensive back Terrance Edwards announced a commitment date and a top schools list with Clemson on it Thursday.

Edwards' whole Top 5 is Clemson, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Tennessee.

"Deuce" will make his commitment call on January 12.

Edwards received a Clemson offer in early June.

He talked about what he likes about Clemson and what Clemson sees in him back in the fall.

“Coach Swinney is definitely a good guy, he’s a great coach,” Edwards said. “He’s definitely got a connection with all his players. All his players follow him and believe in everything that he does. That’s a great coach to have and someone I can look forward to playing for.”

“My play style, how versatile I am, how physical I am at corner, and how well I can move," Edwards said of what makes him a Clemson target. "When I went to the game, I saw a lot of man, saw the corners get up in the receiver's face. They were physical and played with passion and aggression. Those are things I like about my game that I can see myself playing at Clemson with.”

