Virginia DB target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date

2025 Richmond defensive back Terrance Edwards announced a commitment date and a top schools list with Clemson on it Thursday. Edwards' whole Top 5 is Clemson, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Tennessee. "Deuce" will make his commitment call on January 12. Edwards received a Clemson offer in early June. He talked about what he likes about Clemson and what Clemson sees in him back in the fall. “Coach Swinney is definitely a good guy, he’s a great coach,” Edwards said. “He’s definitely got a connection with all his players. All his players follow him and believe in everything that he does. That’s a great coach to have and someone I can look forward to playing for.” “My play style, how versatile I am, how physical I am at corner, and how well I can move," Edwards said of what makes him a Clemson target. "When I went to the game, I saw a lot of man, saw the corners get up in the receiver's face. They were physical and played with passion and aggression. Those are things I like about my game that I can see myself playing at Clemson with.” Commitment: 1/12❗️@HokiesFB @ClemsonFB @LouisvilleFB @OU_Football @Vol_Football @WaliRainer @RocCarmichael @TimoneBrown @mdotbell_ pic.twitter.com/DXusz6CoyR — Deuce Edwards (@edwards_deuce) December 7, 2023

