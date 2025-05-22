Four-star RB no longer taking Clemson official visit

|
Four-star GA RB Carsyn Baker no longer taking Clemson official visit
|
One of Clemson's top running back targets will no longer be on campus for an official visit.
2026 four-star RB Carsyn Baker of Fairburn (GA), Langston Hughes, will no longer be on campus for the May 30th visit. Baker was one of two tailbacks who were set to take official visits, trimming down the options for the offense to work with. Four-star running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County will still take his trip to Clemson. "I will no longer be taking my official visit to Clemson on May 30th," Baker said on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. Please respect my decision." I will not be taking my official visit to Clemson on may 30th thank you for the opportunity and please respect my decision.@ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @samspiegs
