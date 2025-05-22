Baker was one of two tailbacks who were set to take official visits, trimming down the options for the offense to work with.
Baker was one of two tailbacks who were set to take official visits, trimming down the options for the offense to work with.

Four-star GA RB Carsyn Baker no longer taking Clemson official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets

One of Clemson's top running back targets will no longer be on campus for an official visit.

2026 four-star RB Carsyn Baker of Fairburn (GA), Langston Hughes, will no longer be on campus for the May 30th visit.

Baker was one of two tailbacks who were set to take official visits, trimming down the options for the offense to work with.

Four-star running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County will still take his trip to Clemson.

"I will no longer be taking my official visit to Clemson on May 30th," Baker said on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. Please respect my decision."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Tigers win Super Regional opener over Texas
Tigers win Super Regional opener over Texas
Durham delight: Clemson holds on to advance ACC semifinal in thriller over Wolfpack
Durham delight: Clemson holds on to advance ACC semifinal in thriller over Wolfpack
Four-star RB no longer taking Clemson official visit
Four-star RB no longer taking Clemson official visit
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts