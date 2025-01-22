Tyler Grisham pays second visit to Maryland WR with Dabo Swinney

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tyler Grisham pays second visit to Maryland WR Connor Salmin with Dabo Swinney
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 22 13:41
Connor Salmin Photo
Connor Salmin - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.59)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#123 Overall, #21 WR, #7 MD
Rivals:
#217 Overall, #39 WR, #5 MD
24/7:
#145 Overall, #20 WR, #5 MD

Tyler Grisham continues to make one top Maryland wideout a top priority.

That relationship between Grisham and Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School continues to be positive.

Grisham paid Salmin a visit over the weekend to see his track meet, as well as to spend more time with one of Clemson's top offensive targets.

Salmin spoke to TigerNet about that relationship, praising Grisham's consistency for making the young receiver feel valued, which has vaulted the Tigers to the top of his list.

Wednesday, Salmin posted a photo of Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Grisham visiting with him and his family.

"It was awesome to spend some time this morning with Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham, I appreciate you making the trip to Bullis!"

He will be on campus in March for the Elite Junior Retreat and also has a visit to Penn State planned, another top contender for his services.

