Tyler Grisham pays second visit to Maryland WR with Dabo Swinney

That relationship between Grisham and Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School continues to be positive.

Grisham paid Salmin a visit over the weekend to see his track meet, as well as to spend more time with one of Clemson's top offensive targets.

Salmin spoke to TigerNet about that relationship, praising Grisham's consistency for making the young receiver feel valued, which has vaulted the Tigers to the top of his list.

Wednesday, Salmin posted a photo of Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Grisham visiting with him and his family.

"It was awesome to spend some time this morning with Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham, I appreciate you making the trip to Bullis!"

He will be on campus in March for the Elite Junior Retreat and also has a visit to Penn State planned, another top contender for his services.