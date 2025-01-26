CLEMSON RECRUITING

Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced that he's down to 12 schools, and the Tigers are in the mix.
Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced that he's down to 12 schools, and the Tigers are in the mix.

Top VA OT Carter Scruggs has Clemson in his top schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 26 16:31
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#201 Overall, #28 OL, #9 VA
Rivals:
#160 Overall, #16 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA

Clemson is in the final 12 for the services of one top tackle.

On Sunday, Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced that he's down to the top grouping, and the Tigers are in the mix.

Scruggs' list includes Georgia, South Carolina, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, and other top programs.

The four-star lineman met with Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney earlier this week.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Big first half for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
Big first half for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts