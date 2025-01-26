|
Top VA OT Carter Scruggs has Clemson in his top schools
|
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#201 Overall, #28 OL, #9 VA
#160 Overall, #16 OT, #3 VA
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
Clemson is in the final 12 for the services of one top tackle.
On Sunday, Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County announced that he's down to the top grouping, and the Tigers are in the mix. Scruggs' list includes Georgia, South Carolina, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, and other top programs. The four-star lineman met with Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney earlier this week. #AGTG Top 12 where’s home🏠? pic.twitter.com/0hXPCGNOJS Thank you coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke for stopping by County today! #GoTigers #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oDze0UELNg
#AGTG Top 12 where’s home🏠? pic.twitter.com/0hXPCGNOJS— Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) January 26, 2025
Thank you coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke for stopping by County today! #GoTigers #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oDze0UELNg— Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) January 22, 2025
