Top Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools

Top Sunshine State lineman Grant Wise has Clemson in his top schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 300 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
#137 Overall, #2 OL, #24 FL
#129 Overall, #2 OG, #19 FL
#20 IOL, #44 FL
One top Florida guard has Clemson in his top 12.
Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace has narrowed down his list to 12 schools. The four-star guard also has schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia Tech, among others, in his final list. Wise spoke to TigerNet over the summer about his growing relationship with Clemson, adding that there was "something different" about the program. He felt the connectivity of the players and staff stood out, making it difficult for Wise to put into the right words truly. He received an offer from Clemson in June, and also attended Dabo Swinney's high school camp over the summer. God has blessed me immensely with these opportunities. After much discussion with my family we have decided to narrow the list of prospective college football programs to twelve. I will be concentrating on my relationships with these schools moving forward. Thank you & God Bless!… pic.twitter.com/1eYylCIzjE
