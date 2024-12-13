Top Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Grant Wise is the second OL prospect to put Clemson in the top 12 this week, joining Desmond Green
Top Sunshine State lineman Grant Wise has Clemson in his top schools
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 13 12:58
Grant Wise Photo
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.57)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 300   Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #2 OL, #24 FL
Rivals:
#129 Overall, #2 OG, #19 FL
24/7:
#20 IOL, #44 FL

One top Florida guard has Clemson in his top 12.

Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace has narrowed down his list to 12 schools. The four-star guard also has schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia Tech, among others, in his final list.

Wise spoke to TigerNet over the summer about his growing relationship with Clemson, adding that there was "something different" about the program. He felt the connectivity of the players and staff stood out, making it difficult for Wise to put into the right words truly.

He received an offer from Clemson in June, and also attended Dabo Swinney's high school camp over the summer.

