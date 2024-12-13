Top Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools

One top Florida guard has Clemson in his top 12. Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace has narrowed down his list to 12 schools. The four-star guard also has schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia Tech, among others, in his final list. Wise spoke to TigerNet over the summer about his growing relationship with Clemson, adding that there was "something different" about the program. He felt the connectivity of the players and staff stood out, making it difficult for Wise to put into the right words truly. He received an offer from Clemson in June, and also attended Dabo Swinney's high school camp over the summer. God has blessed me immensely with these opportunities. After much discussion with my family we have decided to narrow the list of prospective college football programs to twelve. I will be concentrating on my relationships with these schools moving forward. Thank you & God Bless!… pic.twitter.com/1eYylCIzjE — GRANT WISE 2026 (@Grock64) December 13, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email