CLEMSON RECRUITING

Samari Matthews is one of the top-rated defenders in the nation released a top schools group with Clemson in it.
Samari Matthews is one of the top-rated defenders in the nation released a top schools group with Clemson in it.

Top-rated NC corner Samari Matthews has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Jul 1 18:39
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Samari Matthews - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Cornelius, NC (William Amos Hough HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#139 Overall, #16 CB, #9 NC
Rivals:
#17 Overall, #2 CB, #1 NC
24/7:
#145 Overall, #13 CB, #9 NC

A top-rated prospect in North Carolina and one of the top-rated defenders in the nation released a top schools group with Clemson in it on Monday.

2026 Cornelius, North Carolina cornerback Samari Matthews has Clemson in his Top 11, with schools such as Ohio State, UNC, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Oregon.

Matthews announced Clemson's first class of 2026 offer on May 31.

He is rated as high as the No. 17 player overall, the No. 1 player in N.C. and the No. 2 cornerback in the class (Rivals).

Matthews announced offers from Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame ahead of the Clemson offer, and he also reported an Alabama offer in the process so far.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offensive targets commit elsewhere
Clemson offensive targets commit elsewhere
Clemson football legend among new Ring of Honor inductees
Clemson football legend among new Ring of Honor inductees
Top-rated NC corner has Clemson in top schools
Top-rated NC corner has Clemson in top schools
Athlon predicts Clemson football's ACC finish
Athlon predicts Clemson football's ACC finish
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 93 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts