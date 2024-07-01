Top-rated NC corner has Clemson in top schools

2026 Cornelius, North Carolina cornerback Samari Matthews has Clemson in his Top 11, with schools such as Ohio State, UNC, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Oregon.

Matthews announced Clemson's first class of 2026 offer on May 31.

He is rated as high as the No. 17 player overall, the No. 1 player in N.C. and the No. 2 cornerback in the class (Rivals).

Matthews announced offers from Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame ahead of the Clemson offer, and he also reported an Alabama offer in the process so far.