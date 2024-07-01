Top-rated NC corner has Clemson in top schools

|
Top-rated NC corner Samari Matthews has Clemson in top schools
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Cornelius, NC (William Amos Hough HS) Class: 2026
#139 Overall, #16 CB, #9 NC
#17 Overall, #2 CB, #1 NC
#145 Overall, #13 CB, #9 NC
A top-rated prospect in North Carolina and one of the top-rated defenders in the nation released a top schools group with Clemson in it on Monday.
2026 Cornelius, North Carolina cornerback Samari Matthews has Clemson in his Top 11, with schools such as Ohio State, UNC, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Oregon. Matthews announced Clemson's first class of 2026 offer on May 31. He is rated as high as the No. 17 player overall, the No. 1 player in N.C. and the No. 2 cornerback in the class (Rivals). Matthews announced offers from Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame ahead of the Clemson offer, and he also reported an Alabama offer in the process so far. Top 11. Where is 🏠? @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @NPCoachJeff @HoughFB @NPCoachJeff @AnnaH247 @BrianDohn247 @TheUCReport @AABonNBC @charlottepreps @pepman704 @On3Recruits @adamgorney @UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/Nykna302WL
|
