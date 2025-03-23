Top MD DB announces Clemson offer

|
Top MD DB Khary Adams announces Clemson offer
Khary Adams - Cornerback
(4.74)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Towson, MD (Loyola Blakefield HS) Class: 2026
Sunday has been a busy day for offers.
This time on the defensive side, four-star cornerback Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield has announced an offer from Clemson. This is Adams' 40th offer, with the Tigers swinging in late for one of the top defensive talents in the 2026 class. Adams is drawing interest from South Carolina, Oregon, USC, Penn State, and many other top programs. Blessed to receive my 40th offer from Clemson University. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/kvdmgqv7PT
