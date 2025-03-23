Top MD DB announces Clemson offer

Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield has announced an offer from Clemson.
Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield has announced an offer from Clemson.

Top MD DB Khary Adams announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 54 minutes ago
Khary Adams - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Towson, MD (Loyola Blakefield HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#92 Overall, #14 DB, #4 MD
Rivals:
#18 , #5 MD
24/7:
#29 Overall, #3 CB, #3 MD

Sunday has been a busy day for offers.

This time on the defensive side, four-star cornerback Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield has announced an offer from Clemson.

This is Adams' 40th offer, with the Tigers swinging in late for one of the top defensive talents in the 2026 class.

Adams is drawing interest from South Carolina, Oregon, USC, Penn State, and many other top programs.

