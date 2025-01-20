|
Top GA edge rusher Camron Brooks has Clemson in his top schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Thomasville, GA (Thomas County Central HS) Class: 2026
#51 Overall, #3 DE, #7 GA
#49 Overall, #3 SDE, #9 GA
#141 Overall, #13 Edge, #16 GA
One visit seems to have paid off.
Camron Brooks of Thomasville (GA) Thomas Country Central has released his top nine schools, and it is good news for Clemson. Recently, Dabo Swinney paid the four-star edge rusher a visit, with he and Kirby Smarts' worlds colliding on that visit to Brooks' school. Brooks will visit Clemson in March for the Tigers' junior day, cementing the Tigers as a top priority. NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Cam Brooks is down to 9️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’3 235 EDGE from Thomasville, GA is ranked as a Top 95 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)
Where Should He Go?⬇️https://t.co/iao3MeJr42 pic.twitter.com/9gY5iGHdPU
Camron Brooks of Thomasville (GA) Thomas Country Central has released his top nine schools, and it is good news for Clemson.
Recently, Dabo Swinney paid the four-star edge rusher a visit, with he and Kirby Smarts' worlds colliding on that visit to Brooks' school.
Brooks will visit Clemson in March for the Tigers' junior day, cementing the Tigers as a top priority.
NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Cam Brooks is down to 9️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson working on deal with top defensive coordinator target
- Reacting to Tom Allen as Clemson's next defensive coordinator
- Former Clemson defender believes Tom Allen is "home run hire"
- Tom Allen confirmed as Clemson's defensive coordinator
- Clemson defensive lineman puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year
- Swinney announces staff restructuring, changes to recruiting assignments
- Department of Education drops a grenade in laps of ADs: How could it affect Clemson?
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator steps away from Texas State
- Klubnik says one thing about Dabo Swinney is "absurd"
- The "new guy" has to hit the ground running
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<