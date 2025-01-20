CLEMSON RECRUITING

Brooks will visit Clemson in March for the Tigers' junior day, cementing the Tigers as a top priority.
Brooks will visit Clemson in March for the Tigers' junior day, cementing the Tigers as a top priority.

Top GA edge rusher Camron Brooks has Clemson in his top schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 20 12:21
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Camron Brooks Photo
Camron Brooks - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Thomasville, GA (Thomas County Central HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#51 Overall, #3 DE, #7 GA
Rivals:
#49 Overall, #3 SDE, #9 GA
24/7:
#141 Overall, #13 Edge, #16 GA

One visit seems to have paid off.

Camron Brooks of Thomasville (GA) Thomas Country Central has released his top nine schools, and it is good news for Clemson.

Recently, Dabo Swinney paid the four-star edge rusher a visit, with he and Kirby Smarts' worlds colliding on that visit to Brooks' school.

Brooks will visit Clemson in March for the Tigers' junior day, cementing the Tigers as a top priority.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Deshaun Watson received death threats before season
Deshaun Watson received death threats before season
Clemson remains out of Top 25 polls
Clemson remains out of Top 25 polls
Ben Boulware's sales pitch to Clemson's defense, recruiting targets
Ben Boulware's sales pitch to Clemson's defense, recruiting targets
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts