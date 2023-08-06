Peach State lineman has Clemson in top schools

That group in full is Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, UCF and South Carolina, he said on social media.

Thurmon received a Clemson offer on July 18.

He has made multiple stops at Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp and the offer from Clemson stood out to him.

"It kind of shocked me for a second, because that offer right there was one I’ve wanted for a while. The atmosphere stands out; the legendary Coach Swinney himself and Clemson is just immaculate," Thurmon told TigerNet recently.

Thurmon profiled his game.

“Athleticism, I’m mean off the ball, and I have a great motor,” Thurmon said. “Never stop. Disciplined. Just everything I think that they would love to have on their team.”