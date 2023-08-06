Peach State lineman has Clemson in top schools

|
Peach State lineman Elyjah Thurmon has Clemson in top schools
|2023 Aug 6, Sun 16:19-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 271 Hometown: Hinesville, GA (Bradwell Institute HS) Class: 2024
#29 OG, #65 GA
#63 IOL, #89 GA
2024 Hinesville, Georgia offensive lineman
Elyjah Thurmon released his top schools list and included Clemson on Sunday.
That group in full is Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, UCF and South Carolina, he said on social media. Thurmon received a Clemson offer on July 18. He has made multiple stops at Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp and the offer from Clemson stood out to him. "It kind of shocked me for a second, because that offer right there was one I’ve wanted for a while. The atmosphere stands out; the legendary Coach Swinney himself and Clemson is just immaculate," Thurmon told TigerNet recently. Thurmon profiled his game. “Athleticism, I’m mean off the ball, and I have a great motor,” Thurmon said. “Never stop. Disciplined. Just everything I think that they would love to have on their team.”
That group in full is Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, UCF and South Carolina, he said on social media.
Thurmon received a Clemson offer on July 18.
He has made multiple stops at Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp and the offer from Clemson stood out to him.
"It kind of shocked me for a second, because that offer right there was one I’ve wanted for a while. The atmosphere stands out; the legendary Coach Swinney himself and Clemson is just immaculate," Thurmon told TigerNet recently.
Thurmon profiled his game.
“Athleticism, I’m mean off the ball, and I have a great motor,” Thurmon said. “Never stop. Disciplined. Just everything I think that they would love to have on their team.”
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson, the ACC, and conference realignment: What happens next?
- Anonymous ACC coaches question Clemson 'family,' new offense impact
- 2023 Clemson Big Weigh-In Results
- Clemson pro receiver waived by Texans
- Finebaum says 'no two better fits in the world' for SEC than Clemson, Florida State
- Shipley and his family shed tears as Clemson feature goes public
- Riley says it's time to set Clemson's offense free
- Fall Camp is Underway: Observations from first practice
- Reports: ACC had meeting set on adding Pac-12 schools before 'Big' departures
- Clemson pro signs with Indianapolis Colts
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<