Peach State lineman has Clemson in top schools

Peach State lineman Elyjah Thurmon has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Aug 6, Sun 16:19
Elyjah Thurmon - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.28)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 271   Hometown: Hinesville, GA (Bradwell Institute HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#29 OG, #65 GA
24/7:
#63 IOL, #89 GA

2024 Hinesville, Georgia offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon released his top schools list and included Clemson on Sunday.

That group in full is Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, UCF and South Carolina, he said on social media.

Thurmon received a Clemson offer on July 18.

He has made multiple stops at Clemson for Dabo Swinney camp and the offer from Clemson stood out to him.

"It kind of shocked me for a second, because that offer right there was one I’ve wanted for a while. The atmosphere stands out; the legendary Coach Swinney himself and Clemson is just immaculate," Thurmon told TigerNet recently.

Thurmon profiled his game.

“Athleticism, I’m mean off the ball, and I have a great motor,” Thurmon said. “Never stop. Disciplined. Just everything I think that they would love to have on their team.”

Top Clemson News of the Week