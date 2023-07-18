Peach State lineman announces Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Peach State lineman Elyjah Thurmon announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jul 18, Tue 21:38
Elyjah Thurmon - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.28)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 271   Hometown: Hinesville, GA (Bradwell Institute HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#28 OG, #65 GA
24/7:
#61 IOL, #91 GA

Hinesville, Georgia 2024 offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"#AGTG I’m blessed to receive my 21st offer from (Thomas Austin) to @ClemsonFB ! Go Tigers!" Thurmon said.

More reported offers for Thurmon include Duke, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, UCF and Wake Forest among more FBS teams.

He has made multiple stops at Dabo Swinney Camp.

