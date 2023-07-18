Peach State lineman announces Clemson offer

|
Peach State lineman Elyjah Thurmon announces Clemson offer
|2023 Jul 18, Tue 21:38-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 271 Hometown: Hinesville, GA (Bradwell Institute HS) Class: 2024
#28 OG, #65 GA
#61 IOL, #91 GA
Hinesville, Georgia 2024 offensive lineman
Elyjah Thurmon announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"#AGTG I’m blessed to receive my 21st offer from (Thomas Austin) to @ClemsonFB ! Go Tigers!" Thurmon said. More reported offers for Thurmon include Duke, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, UCF and Wake Forest among more FBS teams. He has made multiple stops at Dabo Swinney Camp. #AGTG I’m blessed to receive my 21st ⭕️ffer from @Coach__TA to @ClemsonFB ! Go Tigers🟠🟣! @carson_cramer @GTRfootball @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @shonb82 @BIAthletic @Bradwell_FB pic.twitter.com/DJRHsdUSzT I will be at Clemson today for this camp! @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers @CJSPILLER @GTRfootball @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @shonb82 @BIAthletic @Bradwell_FB pic.twitter.com/OgdoxqfNXi
More reported offers for Thurmon include Duke, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, UCF and Wake Forest among more FBS teams.
He has made multiple stops at Dabo Swinney Camp.
#AGTG I’m blessed to receive my 21st ⭕️ffer from @Coach__TA to @ClemsonFB ! Go Tigers🟠🟣! @carson_cramer @GTRfootball @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @shonb82 @BIAthletic @Bradwell_FB pic.twitter.com/DJRHsdUSzT— Elyjah Thurmon (@BigThurm58) July 19, 2023
I will be at Clemson today for this camp! @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers @CJSPILLER @GTRfootball @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @shonb82 @BIAthletic @Bradwell_FB pic.twitter.com/OgdoxqfNXi— Elyjah Thurmon (@BigThurm58) May 31, 2023
|
