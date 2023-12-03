CLEMSON RECRUITING

The state's top 2025 prospect is a Tiger.
No. 1 Palmetto State prospect Amare Adams commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Dec 3 18:57
Amare Adams Photo
Amare Adams - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 290   Hometown: Florence, SC (South Florence HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#80 Overall, #4 DT, #1 SC
Rivals:
#63 Overall, #5 DT, #1 SC
24/7:
#110 Overall, #11 DL, #1 SC

The unanimous top 2025 Palmetto State prospect announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

Florence defensive tackle Amare Adams made the call after his South Florence season wrapped up in the state championship on Saturday. Adams picked Clemson over South Carolina most prominently, as well as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Tennessee.

“I feel good about them,” Adams said about Clemson prior to the commitment. “I’ve kind of known them for a long time because when I was a kid, I used to go to their camps. For right now, I have a good relationship with them. What sticks out to me is he rotates D-linemen on almost every play of almost every drive, so that’s one thing I like about it. You can get an opportunity to play.”

He is rated as high as the No. 63 player overall (Rivals) and the No. 4 defensive tackle (ESPN). The commitment boosts the Tigers to No. 8 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Adams picked up a Clemson offer on June 1.

He joins a previously all-offense Clemson commitment group with quarterback Blake Hebert, running back Gideon Davidson, wide receiver Carleton Preston, tight end Logan Brooking and offensive lineman Easton Ware.

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts