The Clemson recruitment visits continue, and have stretched further West. This time, it was to see Zaden Krempin of Prosper (TX) Prosper High.

Luke and Dabo Swinney were in Kansas this week to visit Braden Wilmes, their lone commitment on the offensive line for 2026, and this trip for the Clemson coach had different circumstances.

Krempin is considered one of the top tackles in his class, and has offers from programs such as Alabama, LSU, Miami, and several other programs.

Clemson hasn't extended an offer to Krempin, but he will be visiting campus in March, a step in the right direction for the pair's relationship.