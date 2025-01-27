CLEMSON RECRUITING

Adam Guthrie got a visit from the Tigers' O-line coach Matt Luke and head coach Dabo Swinney.
Adam Guthrie got a visit from the Tigers' O-line coach Matt Luke and head coach Dabo Swinney.

Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for visit with priority Ohio OT Adam Guthrie
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 27 14:03
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#138 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
Rivals:
#196 Overall, #22 OT, #9 OH
24/7:
#24 OT, #13 OH

Back to Ohio.

Matt Luke has made significant progress with Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace in this recruitment period.

After a home visit earlier in January, Guthrie spoke to Tigernet about the visit, adding Clemson was a school in his top three. Now, Luke brought a special guest for another visit, as Dabo Swinney came along for the trip, making it known to Guthrie the high interest is mutual.

Guthrie, who plays basketball in the winter, plans to attend Clemson for the elite junior retreat as long as there are no conflicts with his hoops schedule.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts