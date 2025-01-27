Matt Luke has made significant progress with Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace in this recruitment period.

After a home visit earlier in January, Guthrie spoke to Tigernet about the visit, adding Clemson was a school in his top three. Now, Luke brought a special guest for another visit, as Dabo Swinney came along for the trip, making it known to Guthrie the high interest is mutual.

Guthrie, who plays basketball in the winter, plans to attend Clemson for the elite junior retreat as long as there are no conflicts with his hoops schedule.