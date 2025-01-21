|
Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for second visit with top SC lineman Zyon Guiles
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Hemingway, SC (Carvers Bay HS) Class: 2026
#240 Overall, #35 OL, #5 SC
#170 Overall, #18 OT, #3 SC
#26 OT, #6 SC
Top talent requires another visit.
Matt Luke was in Hemingway, South Carolina in early January to visit Zyon Guiles of Carvers Bay. It was Luke's first reported stop of the contact period, making it known that Guiles was a priority for the Tigers. It was recently announced that Maxwell Riley had Clemson as a finalist for his services, so it seems Luke got good news on his way to a second visit for Guiles. This time, he brought a special guest. Dabo Swinney was along for the ride for the in-state visit, spending time with one of the top tackles in South Carolina. Guiles has Clemson in his top schools, with his last visit to campus coming in November for the Palmetto bowl. I would like to thank Coach Dabo Swinney and @CoachMattLuke of @ClemsonFB for coming to The Bay and recruiting Carvers Bay Football!! #BearNation #AllIn @guileszyon pic.twitter.com/0fg1rPnC3s
I would like to thank Coach Dabo Swinney and @CoachMattLuke of @ClemsonFB for coming to The Bay and recruiting Carvers Bay Football!! #BearNation #AllIn @guileszyon pic.twitter.com/0fg1rPnC3s— Matthew Richard (@CarversBayCoach) January 21, 2025
