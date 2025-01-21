Matt Luke brings Dabo Swinney for second visit with top SC lineman

Matt Luke was in Hemingway, South Carolina in early January to visit Zyon Guiles of Carvers Bay. It was Luke's first reported stop of the contact period, making it known that Guiles was a priority for the Tigers.

It was recently announced that Maxwell Riley had Clemson as a finalist for his services, so it seems Luke got good news on his way to a second visit for Guiles.

This time, he brought a special guest.

Dabo Swinney was along for the ride for the in-state visit, spending time with one of the top tackles in South Carolina.

Guiles has Clemson in his top schools, with his last visit to campus coming in November for the Palmetto bowl.