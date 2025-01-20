CLEMSON RECRUITING

Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney pay Georgia lineman Bear McWhorter second visit
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 20 13:50
Bear McWhorter Photo
Bear McWhorter - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 293   Hometown: White, GA (Cass HS)   Class: 2026
#213 Overall, #9 OL, #25 GA
#11 OG, #39 GA
#73 IOL, #72 GA

Matt Luke is back in familiar territory.

Luke paid a visit to Bear McWhorter of White (GA) Cass High on Thursday, making an impression on the Georgia prospect.

McWhorter told TigerNet on Friday that Luke taking the time to see him and his family meant a lot to him, and those words continue to remain true.

“That relationship has been amazing,” McWhorter said. “Just Coach Luke constantly contacting me and my family and even coming all the way out to the house just to continue building our relationship says a lot about who he is.”

Luke returned on Monday to see a lineman who has the Tigers in his top schools, and the Clemson offensive line coach brought a pretty important guest with him.

This time, it was Dabo Swinney and Luke seeing McWhorter on at Cass High, signaling to the junior lineman that the Tigers are making him a priority.

