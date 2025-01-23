CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kyle Richardson, Ben Boulware join forces on recruiting trail
2025 Jan 23
Worlds are colliding on Clemson's staff.

Ben Boulware has been consistently busy since taking on his new role with the linebackers and as one of Clemson's spokesmen on the recruiting trail.

Alongside Kyle Richardson, the duo traveled to Rock Hill, South Carolina, to visit Richardson's former stomping ground at Northwestern High. Richardson was considered one of the more successful coaches in the state before joining Clemson's staff, leading the Trojans to a 58-13 record, including multiple state titles.

The Trojans do have a three-star-rated talent on their roster: Tamarion Watkins, a safety who's garnered significant attention in South Carolina. However, Clemson has yet to offer the junior safety.

