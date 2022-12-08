Instate standout RB picks up Clemson offer

Instate running back Jarvis Green picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Jarvis Green Running Back

Height: 5-11 Weight: 192 Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#87 RB, #23 SC #87 RB, #23 SC 5-11192Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS)2023

Three-star 2023 Dutch Fork (SC) running back Jarvis Green announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Green said.

Green committed to James Madison back in August.

Green rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns over a 15-game state championship run this season, adding over 500 receiving yards and six scores there.

He totaled over 4,600 rushing yards over four seasons at Dutch Fork.

His other offers include Memphis, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State among a collection of FCS offers too.