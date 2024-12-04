CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kenan was committed to Rutgers previously and considered some other ACC schools in his finalists.
Kenan was committed to Rutgers previously and considered some other ACC schools in his finalists.

In-state DB Jakarrion Kenan commits to Clemson
by - 2024 Dec 4 14:59
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Jakarrion Kenan Photo
Jakarrion Kenan - Safety
TigerNet: (3.45)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 177   Hometown: Bennettsville, SC (Marlboro County HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#96 DB, #22 SC
Rivals:
#– Overall, #58 CB, #18 SC
24/7:
#47 S, #14 SC

2025 Bennettsville, S.C. defensive back Jakarrion Kenan announced a commitment to Clemson and signed on Wednesday.

He is rated as high as a Top 15 prospect out of the Palmetto State (14; 247Sports). On3 rates him as a 4-star prospect.

Kenan was previously committed to Rutgers up to October and made visits to NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech this fall.

Kenan camped at Clemson this summer.

Clemson suffered three decommitments in the secondary over the 2025 class recruitment with Tae Harris (Georgia Tech), Graceson Littleton (Texas) and Jordan Young (Michigan).

Clemson's 2025 class is at 15 members now and ranked 26th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings as of Wednesday afternoon.

Clemson bio

Versatile contributor in both North Carolina and South Carolina during prep career

In High School: Ranked as a four-star prospect by On3, which listed him as the nation’s 28th-best safety and the ninth-best player in the state of South Carolina … rated by 247Sports as the 47th-best safety and 14th-best player in South Carolina … listed by Rivals as the No. 58 safety in the nation and the 18th-best player in the state … ranked as the 22nd-best player in South Carolina by ESPN … spent his final season at Marlboro County after playing previously at Clinton High School in North Carolina … made contributions in all three phases in helping Clinton to a 15-1 record and a berth in the NCHSAA 2A state title game in 2023 … credited with 22 catches for 538 yards and eight touchdowns offensively, and contributed four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense … blocked both a punt and an extra point in a state semifinal win … also ran track, qualifying for state in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior … initially committed to Rutgers but committed to Clemson on the first day of the early signing period, Dec. 4, 2024 … played for coach Cory Johnson at both Clinton and Marlboro County.

Personal: Born May 9, 2007 … name pronounced “JUH-car-ee-ahn KEY-ninn.”

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Notes on Clemson 2025 Clemson signing class
Notes on Clemson 2025 Clemson signing class
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breaks down 2025 Clemson signing class
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breaks down 2025 Clemson signing class
Clemson defender named ACC defensive rookie of the year
Clemson defender named ACC defensive rookie of the year
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 117 Recruits (80 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts