Isaiah Campbell camped at Clemson before an offer last year and committed in January, but he is moving on in his recruitment now.
Highly-prized prospect Isaiah Campbell announces Clemson decommitment
by - 2024 Sep 21 19:18
Isaiah Campbell Photo
Isaiah Campbell - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 260   Hometown: Durham, NC (Southern HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#66 Overall, #3 DT, #3 NC
Rivals:
#102 Overall, #5 DT, #4 NC
24/7:
#37 Overall, #6 DL, #2 NC

One of Clemson's highest-rated pledges for the 2025 class announced a decommitment on Saturday.

Four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported his latest decision.

"After much prayer & counsel, I am announcing my #decommitment from Clemson University," Campbell posted on social media. "At this time, I am continuing to build relationships with schools that share my values & goals.

"I know this may come as a shock, but please respect me, my family, & coaches as we navigate this transition."

He committed in late January originally.

The Tigers' 13-man class is down four spots to No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite now.

Clemson has one interior D-line pledge currently with 4-star Amare Adams (No. 35 overall; Florence, SC).

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 tigerroar75®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Values and goals =
 Pigeye
spacer Re: Values and goals =
 Flawtoiv
spacer Re: Values and goals =
 HunterClemsonTigers
spacer Re: Values and goals =
 ranroe
spacer Re: Values and goals =
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer Re: Values and goals =
 slwcu79®
spacer Bye.***
 1portroyalty®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 TXTiger08
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 scexit57tiger
spacer Our pockets arent as deep as others.***
 ClemsonZJ
spacer Re: Our pockets arent as deep as others.***
 myplasticsurgeon
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 tigerpaw®
spacer who?***
 freakgeek
spacer I hope this guy fails at life
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer Re: I hope this guy fails at life
 LosTigres17
spacer It did. But to question Clemson morals makes
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 Connelly
spacer Money money money....... smh***
 retired
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 I4CUTigers
spacer God's Plan?
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Two Words
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: Two Words
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: Two Words
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 geoffmac2000
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 jbs2108
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-priced prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 CUnext®
spacer Damg! Big loss***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Don't spend all your values and goals in one place.
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 a7xgates®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 OneChristianGuy
spacer rumor has it he couldn't get his SAT score high enough
 NIKE
spacer Re: rumor has it he couldn't get his SAT score high enough
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 scarredpaw
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 solomonsgold
spacer Respect is EarnedHes Lower Than a Coot in my book
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer Greedy BumAnother Tampering Case***
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment
 Pig®
spacer yeah lets see which high paying team of mercenaries
 tigerpathmd®
