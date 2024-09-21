Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment

|
Highly-prized prospect Isaiah Campbell announces Clemson decommitment
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 260 Hometown: Durham, NC (Southern HS) Class: 2025
#66 Overall, #3 DT, #3 NC
#102 Overall, #5 DT, #4 NC
#37 Overall, #6 DL, #2 NC
One of Clemson's highest-rated pledges for the 2025 class announced a decommitment on Saturday.
One of Clemson's highest-rated pledges for the 2025 class announced a decommitment on Saturday.

Four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported his latest decision. "After much prayer & counsel, I am announcing my #decommitment from Clemson University," Campbell posted on social media. "At this time, I am continuing to build relationships with schools that share my values & goals. "I know this may come as a shock, but please respect me, my family, & coaches as we navigate this transition." He committed in late January originally. The Tigers' 13-man class is down four spots to No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite now. Clemson has one interior D-line pledge currently with 4-star Amare Adams (No. 35 overall; Florence, SC).
September 21, 2024
Four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported his latest decision.
"After much prayer & counsel, I am announcing my #decommitment from Clemson University," Campbell posted on social media. "At this time, I am continuing to build relationships with schools that share my values & goals.
"I know this may come as a shock, but please respect me, my family, & coaches as we navigate this transition."
He committed in late January originally.
The Tigers' 13-man class is down four spots to No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite now.
Clemson has one interior D-line pledge currently with 4-star Amare Adams (No. 35 overall; Florence, SC).
