Highly-prized prospect announces Clemson decommitment

Four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell reported his latest decision.

"After much prayer & counsel, I am announcing my #decommitment from Clemson University," Campbell posted on social media. "At this time, I am continuing to build relationships with schools that share my values & goals.

"I know this may come as a shock, but please respect me, my family, & coaches as we navigate this transition."

He committed in late January originally.

The Tigers' 13-man class is down four spots to No. 20 on the 247Sports Composite now.

Clemson has one interior D-line pledge currently with 4-star Amare Adams (No. 35 overall; Florence, SC).