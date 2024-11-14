Former Clemson pledge commits to SEC school

Littleton, who decommitted from Clemson to start the month, announced a pledge to Texas.

Littleton is rated as a Top 100 prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN, ranked as the No. 10 corner for 247Sports.

He committed to Clemson on June 5 after an official visit earlier in the month.

He follows in the footsteps of Austin native and defensive back Andrew Mukuba, a former Clemson ACC defensive rookie of the year who transferred to Texas for this season. Mukuba has notched three interceptions in 2024.

Texas has the fifth-rated class for 2025 now with 23 commits in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, where Clemson is 17th with 14 pledges.

2025 Commits can sign with schools starting on December 4.