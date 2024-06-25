Elite offensive tackle has Clemson in top schools

One of the nation's top offensive tackles included Clemson in his top schools cut on Tuesday. 2026 Avon Lake, Ohio lineman Maxwell Riley released a Top 7 of Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Missouri, Ohio State and Michigan State. "God has blessed me immensely with these opportunities. After much discussion with my family we have decided to narrow the list of prospective college football programs to seven. I will be concentrating on my relationships with these schools moving forward," Riley said. "Thank you & God Bless!" Riley is rated as high as the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 3 offensive tackle for the '26 class. He recently told TigerNet about what sets the Tigers apart. “I think Clemson is one of the staff I’ve had the longest relationships with,” Riley said. “Coach (Matt) Luke sent me a graphic on June 2nd, and I knew that (an offer) might be it. I went in the car and talked to him, and he told me I was what a Clemson kid should be. I’m very grateful for the opportunity... “I really like (Luke) him,” Riley said. “He’s a great guy and coach. In one of the slideshows, he put up the guys he’s coached in the NFL. There’s a lot. Laremy Tunsil is the highest-paid tackle. He coached him at Ole Miss, and there’s a slide of all the Georgia linemen he’s sent to the NFL. Development isn’t really an issue for him.” God has blessed me immensely with these opportunities. After much discussion with my family we have decided to narrow the list of prospective college football programs to seven. I will be concentrating on my relationships with these schools moving forward. Thank you & God Bless! pic.twitter.com/uborftpwlN — Maxwell Riley✝️ (@bigmax2026) June 25, 2024

