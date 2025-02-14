Ekene Ogboko of Garner (NC) South Garner has announced he will be on campus for Clemson's May 31st visiting period, marking another top prospect who will be on campus to start the summer.
Ekene Ogboko of Garner (NC) South Garner has announced he will be on campus for Clemson's May 31st visiting period, marking another top prospect who will be on campus to start the summer.

Elite lineman Ekene Ogboko has summer Clemson visit scheduled
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Ekene Ogboko Photo
Ekene Ogboko - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Durham, NC (South Garner HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#49 Overall, #9 OL, #3 NC
Rivals:
#129 Overall, #14 OT, #8 NC
24/7:
#13 Overall, #3 OT, #3 NC

The summer roster continues to grow.

2026 OT Ekene Ogboko of Garner (NC) South Garner has announced he will be on campus for Clemson's May 31st visiting period, marking another top prospect who will be on campus to start the summer.

Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke paid Ogboko a visit in late January as the contact period came to a close.

