Dabo Swinney, Mike Reed visit 2026 commit Shavar Young Jr.

Dabo Swinney, Mike Reed visit 2026 commit Shavar Young Jr.
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 22 11:56
Shavar Young Jr. Photo
Shavar Young Jr. - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.71)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Webb School of Knoxville HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#169 Overall, #10 ATH, #5 TN
24/7:
#27 ATH, #8 TN

Wednesday's visit brought a familiar face.

Dabo Swinney and Mike Reed headed up to Tennessee to see Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School to visit their lone defensive pledge of the 2026 class.

Young has been committed to Clemson since early August, being the Tigers' second pledge of that class after Tait Reynolds in July.

The Webb School product recently spoke to TigerNet about his excitement to build a relationship with defensive coordinator Tom Allen, adding he's heard great things about Clemson's new hire.

Young was last on campus for the Palmetto Bowl.

Clemson's 2026 class is currently ranked 13th in the nation, according to 247Sports.

