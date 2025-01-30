CLEMSON RECRUITING

Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn ventured to Atlanta to visit with the four-star defensive back Blake Stewart.
Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn visit four-star GA DB Blake Stewart
2025 Jan 30
Blake Stewart - Safety
TigerNet: (3.45)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#92 Overall, #8 , #14 GA
24/7:
#29 S, #33 GA

A recent Clemson offer has turned into a visit.

Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy recently received an offer from Clemson earlier in January, and it seems that the growing relationship is taking another critical step.

Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn ventured to Atlanta to visit with the four-star defensive back, making the most of the week before the contact period comes to a close on Saturday.

"Appreciate Coach Dabo and @CoachConn for stopping by today! Enjoyed our time!!" Stewart said.

Stewart has offers from Auburn, Michigan, Texas, and other top programs across the country.

