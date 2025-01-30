|
Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn visit four-star GA DB Blake Stewart
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2026
#92 Overall, #8 , #14 GA
#29 S, #33 GA
A recent Clemson offer has turned into a visit.
Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy recently received an offer from Clemson earlier in January, and it seems that the growing relationship is taking another critical step. Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn ventured to Atlanta to visit with the four-star defensive back, making the most of the week before the contact period comes to a close on Saturday. "Appreciate Coach Dabo and @CoachConn for stopping by today! Enjoyed our time!!" Stewart said. Stewart has offers from Auburn, Michigan, Texas, and other top programs across the country. Appreciate Coach Dabo and @CoachConn for stopping by today! Enjoyed our time!! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/MmsGOrf4WJ
Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy recently received an offer from Clemson earlier in January, and it seems that the growing relationship is taking another critical step.
Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn ventured to Atlanta to visit with the four-star defensive back, making the most of the week before the contact period comes to a close on Saturday.
"Appreciate Coach Dabo and @CoachConn for stopping by today! Enjoyed our time!!" Stewart said.
Stewart has offers from Auburn, Michigan, Texas, and other top programs across the country.
Appreciate Coach Dabo and @CoachConn for stopping by today! Enjoyed our time!! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/MmsGOrf4WJ— Blake Stewart (@BlakeStewart_26) January 30, 2025
|
