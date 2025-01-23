CLEMSON RECRUITING

Dabo Swinney, Matt Luke visit 2026 OL commit Braden Wilmes
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 23 10:13
Braden Wilmes Photo
Braden Wilmes - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.28)

Height: 6-8   Weight: 280   Hometown: Lawrence, KS (Lawrence Free State HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#7 KS
24/7:
#35 OT, #7 KS

Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney's Wednesday took them further west.

Most of the Clemson staff's miles have been accumulated out east, but one 2026 commit visit needed more miles.

Braden Wilmes of Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State has been committed to Clemson since early December, but a visit from Luke and Swinney is always welcome.

"Thank you, Coach Swinney and Coach Luke, for coming by yesterday," Wilmes said on X. "Your time is always appreciated!"

The three-star tackle is considered the seventh-best OT in Kansas, and is expected to make the trip to Clemson in March for the Elite Junior Retreat.

