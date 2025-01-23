|
Dabo Swinney, Matt Luke visit 2026 OL commit Braden Wilmes
|
Height: 6-8 Weight: 280 Hometown: Lawrence, KS (Lawrence Free State HS) Class: 2026
#7 KS
#35 OT, #7 KS
Matt Luke and Dabo Swinney's Wednesday took them further west.
Most of the Clemson staff's miles have been accumulated out east, but one 2026 commit visit needed more miles.
Braden Wilmes of Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State has been committed to Clemson since early December, but a visit from Luke and Swinney is always welcome.
"Thank you, Coach Swinney and Coach Luke, for coming by yesterday," Wilmes said on X. "Your time is always appreciated!"
The three-star tackle is considered the seventh-best OT in Kansas, and is expected to make the trip to Clemson in March for the Elite Junior Retreat.
Thank you Coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke for coming bye yesterday! Truly appreciate y’all’s time! pic.twitter.com/qGeLrf5asq— Braden Wilmes (@BradenWilmes) January 23, 2025
