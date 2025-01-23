CLEMSON RECRUITING

Dabo Swinney, Garrett Riley visit with 2026 QB commit Tait Reynolds
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 23 21:51
Tait Reynolds Photo
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#269 Overall, #5 QB-DT, #2 AZ
Rivals:
24/7:
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Heading out West.

Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley added some miles on this recruitment trip, traveling to Arizona to see their first pledge of the 2026 class.

Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (AZ) Queen Creek impressed at Dabo Swinney's high school camp in June, and it didn't take long for Reynolds to be the quarterback of the future of the Clemson offense.

Reynolds committed in July, and is considered to be the best signal caller in Arizona, according to 247Sports. In his junior season, he completed over 61 percent of his passes, tossing 22 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He also added over 1400 yards on the ground and eight scores with his legs.

