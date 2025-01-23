|
Dabo Swinney, Garrett Riley visit with 2026 QB commit Tait Reynolds
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#269 Overall, #5 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Heading out West.
Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley added some miles on this recruitment trip, traveling to Arizona to see their first pledge of the 2026 class. Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (AZ) Queen Creek impressed at Dabo Swinney's high school camp in June, and it didn't take long for Reynolds to be the quarterback of the future of the Clemson offense. Reynolds committed in July, and is considered to be the best signal caller in Arizona, according to 247Sports. In his junior season, he completed over 61 percent of his passes, tossing 22 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He also added over 1400 yards on the ground and eight scores with his legs. Dabo doesn't always make in-person visits to AZ high schools, but when he does.... GO DAWGS! Such a pleasure having Coach Swinney and Coach Riley on campus! @ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/vKOVQG9DLC
Dabo doesn't always make in-person visits to AZ high schools, but when he does.... GO DAWGS! Such a pleasure having Coach Swinney and Coach Riley on campus! @ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/vKOVQG9DLC— Queen Creek Football (@QC_football) January 23, 2025
