Brooks' father, Earl, took to Facebook to rave about the rare opportunity to speak to both coaches and poke some fun at the fact that one coach may be hogging Brooks' time. (Photo per social media)

Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart's worlds collide recruiting top Peach State defender
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 17 14:35
Camron Brooks Photo
Camron Brooks - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Thomasville, GA (Thomas County Central HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#51 Overall, #3 DE, #7 GA
Rivals:
#49 Overall, #3 SDE, #9 GA
24/7:
#141 Overall, #13 Edge, #16 GA

When worlds collide.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart are hot on the recruiting trail, and apparently in sync on the same calendar.

Both head coaches have their eye on Camron Brooks of Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central, a four-star product with offers from the top programs in the country.

Brooks' father, Earl, took to Facebook to rave about the rare opportunity to speak to both coaches and poke some fun at the fact that one coach may be hogging Brooks' time.

"The funny part was one coach (not going to say which one) was taking up most of the time, so the other one just busted into the room to let the other one know he was taking too long," the elder Brooks said. "Therefore, we got the opportunity to talk to both at the same time, which is very rare."

