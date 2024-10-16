D-line commit gains fifth star, more make big movement in new 247Sports rankings

One of the headliners was defensive tackle pledge Amare Adams (Florence, SC) bumping up to a 5-star as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive lineman.

247Sports' analysis on Adams: "One of our favorite tape studies, Adams is a potential game-wrecking interior defensive lineman. A nimble mover for someone that's believed to be tipping the scales at just over 300 pounds, Adams frequently overwhelms opponents with his strength and energy. He has the lateral quickness to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. He has also figured out how to get his paws up and affect passing lanes. The South Florence (S.C.) product might not ever be one that stuffs the stat sheet, but he has the physical clay to impact games on a snap-to-snap basis."

He was compared to former Michigan standout Mazi Smith, who was a 2023 first-round NFL draft selection in Dallas.

Also in the Top 100, O-line commit Brayden Jacobs moved up to No. 51 overall with an 81-spot jump.

Defensive back pledge Tae Harris moved up over 30 spots to No. 56.

Running back commit Gideon Davidson vaulted 80 spots to No. 107, as the No. 3 running back.

Also in the RB tier, Marquise Henderson gained a star and debuted in the Top 247 at No. 209 (No. 12 RB).

On the downside, edge defender Ari Watford dropped from the Top 50 to nearly out of the Top 247, at 243.

Clemson is 26th overall in 247Sports' own rankings and No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite. The 13-man class is seventh in average rating per commit, however.