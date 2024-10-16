|
D-line commit gains fifth star, more make big movement in new 247Sports rankings
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Florence, SC (South Florence HS) Class: 2025
#83 Overall, #5 DT, #1 SC
#110 Overall, #6 DT, #1 SC
#23 Overall, #4 DL, #1 SC
247Sports updated its prospect rankings with some major movement
for the Tigers' 2025 class to date.
One of the headliners was defensive tackle pledge Amare Adams (Florence, SC) bumping up to a 5-star as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive lineman. 247Sports' analysis on Adams: "One of our favorite tape studies, Adams is a potential game-wrecking interior defensive lineman. A nimble mover for someone that's believed to be tipping the scales at just over 300 pounds, Adams frequently overwhelms opponents with his strength and energy. He has the lateral quickness to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. He has also figured out how to get his paws up and affect passing lanes. The South Florence (S.C.) product might not ever be one that stuffs the stat sheet, but he has the physical clay to impact games on a snap-to-snap basis." He was compared to former Michigan standout Mazi Smith, who was a 2023 first-round NFL draft selection in Dallas. Also in the Top 100, O-line commit Brayden Jacobs moved up to No. 51 overall with an 81-spot jump. Defensive back pledge Tae Harris moved up over 30 spots to No. 56. Running back commit Gideon Davidson vaulted 80 spots to No. 107, as the No. 3 running back. Also in the RB tier, Marquise Henderson gained a star and debuted in the Top 247 at No. 209 (No. 12 RB). On the downside, edge defender Ari Watford dropped from the Top 50 to nearly out of the Top 247, at 243. Clemson is 26th overall in 247Sports' own rankings and No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite. The 13-man class is seventh in average rating per commit, however.
One of the headliners was defensive tackle pledge Amare Adams (Florence, SC) bumping up to a 5-star as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive lineman.
247Sports' analysis on Adams: "One of our favorite tape studies, Adams is a potential game-wrecking interior defensive lineman. A nimble mover for someone that's believed to be tipping the scales at just over 300 pounds, Adams frequently overwhelms opponents with his strength and energy. He has the lateral quickness to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. He has also figured out how to get his paws up and affect passing lanes. The South Florence (S.C.) product might not ever be one that stuffs the stat sheet, but he has the physical clay to impact games on a snap-to-snap basis."
He was compared to former Michigan standout Mazi Smith, who was a 2023 first-round NFL draft selection in Dallas.
Also in the Top 100, O-line commit Brayden Jacobs moved up to No. 51 overall with an 81-spot jump.
Defensive back pledge Tae Harris moved up over 30 spots to No. 56.
Running back commit Gideon Davidson vaulted 80 spots to No. 107, as the No. 3 running back.
Also in the RB tier, Marquise Henderson gained a star and debuted in the Top 247 at No. 209 (No. 12 RB).
On the downside, edge defender Ari Watford dropped from the Top 50 to nearly out of the Top 247, at 243.
Clemson is 26th overall in 247Sports' own rankings and No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite. The 13-man class is seventh in average rating per commit, however.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
|
- Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 10
- Clemson travel roster for Wake Forest game doesn't include star freshman
- Clemson jumps into Coaches Poll Top 10
- ESPN's updated Clemson Playoff ranking, matchup projection
- Swinney updates several injuries on his team
- Clemson-Virginia Vegas odds
- Deshaun Watson's latest lawsuit is over
- CBS 'overreaction': Klubnik engineering college football's best individual turnaround
- Clemson Board of Trustees to consider charging students an athletic fee
- Peter Woods' jumbo package debut made Demon Deacon defenders "shiver"
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<