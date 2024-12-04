Clemson signee analysis: WR JuJu Preston

Clemson signed a 3-star receiver out of Virginia. More on Hayfield (Va.) wide receiver Carleton Preston… Signee analysis: Carleton ‘JuJu’ Preston - 3-star WR - Alexandria, Virginia Committed since: 12/2/23. Listed size: 5-10 160 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Preston is regarded as a Top 15 prospect in the state of Virginia (247Sports). His other reported offers were Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin among Power 4 schools. Over his junior and sophomore seasons, Preston totaled 95 catches for 1,767 yards and 30 touchdowns receiving, reaching near 2,000 all-purpose yards. He was an All-State selection as a junior. Clemson bio Virginia state record holder coming off of prolific prep career In High School: Credited with 185 receptions for 3,700 yards and 67 touchdowns during his prep career … all-time receiving touchdown leader in Virginia state history … ranked as the 13th-best player in Virginia and 59th-best receiver nationally by On3 … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 76 receiver and the 14th-best player in Virginia … ranked 93rd among receivers by Rivals … transferred to Hayfield Secondary School for his senior season in 2024 … helped Freedom HS to the Class 6 VHSL State Championships in 2022 and 2023, going 28-0 over those two seasons … also played in the secondary over his four-year high school career … exited Freedom as its all-time receiving leader after only three years … played in five games for Hayfield in 2024, posting 27 catches for 501 yards and eight touchdowns as the team reached the region semifinals … first-team all-state selection as a junior in 2023 when he caught 60 passes for 1,309 yards and 24 touchdowns … credited with 48 catches for 921 yards and 21 touchdown catches as a sophomore in 2022 … also played varsity basketball at Freedom for two years … committed to Clemson on Dec. 3, 2023 … played for Darryl Overton at both Freedom and Hayfield. Personal: Born June 15, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025. TD Hayfield!!! @Isaiahfrench12 pass to @JujuPreston25!! 42-23 at half! Look out!!@hayfieldsports on a 23-7 run! pic.twitter.com/jIdYstNAM2 — All Hitches - The NoVA Football Podcast (@novafootballpod) October 26, 2024 More on Juju ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Ub5KiS0Taq — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

