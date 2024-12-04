Clemson signee analysis: TE Logan Brooking

Savannah, Georgia 4-star tight end Logan Brooking has signed with the Tigers. Signee analysis: Logan Brooking - 4-star TE - Savannah, Georgia Committed since: 11/3/23. Listed size: 6-5 220 Mid-year enrollee Notable: He is the son of former NFL linebacker standout Keith Brooking, who coached Logan in high school. Brooking’s top schools list before committing had Florida, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, North Carolina and Stanford on it. Over the last three seasons, Brooking totaled 84 catches for 1,206 yards and six touchdowns, adding 189 total tackles, 32.5 TFL and 20.5 sacks from the defensive side. Quotable: “Talented all around football player who shows the ability to play at the high major level on both sides of the ball. Recruited more as a tight end but talented edge rusher as well. Catches the ball really well, strong hands and little wasted motion in securing the ball and getting up the field. Comfortable working the deep levels of the field and has good ball awareness. Tracks the football really well and routinely makes contested catches. Runs well and gives you something after the catch. Love the physicality in the run game, has an edge to him and finishes his blocks. Impressive defensive highlights as well, can get up the field and bullies opposing tackles. Projects as an every down TE you can play in any situation and has all the tools to be an impact player and multi-year starter.” 247Sports on Brooking. Clemson bio NFL legacy and four-year varsity contributor from Georgia In High School: Rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and as the 14th-best tight end in the nation … credited as the nation’s 28th-best tight end by 247Sports, 33rd-best tight end by On3 and 37th-best tight end end by Rivals … two-way player throughout his four years on the varsity football team … played 47 games in his prep career, collecting 84 catches for 1,206 yards and six touchdowns … posted a career-high 38 catches for 544 yards and three scores as a junior … added 21 catches for 289 and two scores in 2024 … averaged 14 yards per catch over his career … collected 189 career tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks on defense … posted 12 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 66 total tackles for an 11-2 team as a sophomore in 2022 … named All-Greater Savannah as a sophomore … helped Savannah Christian’s 2022 squad to the quarterfinals of 3A playoffs … in 2024, added 36 tackles (six for loss) with 2.5 sacks while leading Savannah Christian to a 12-3 record … committed to Clemson on Nov. 3, 2023 … coached by Baker Woodward at Savannah Christian. Personal: Born July 16, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … son of former 15-year NFL linebacker Keith Brooking; Keith was a five-time Pro Bowl selection who was 12th pick of the 1998 NFL Draft and remains the all-time leading tackler for both Georgia Tech and the Atlanta Falcons … At various points of his NFL tenure, Keith was teammates with Jamal Anderson (father of current Clemson LB Jamal Anderson), OL Michael Thompson (father of current Clemson DT Champ Thompson) and TE Marcus Pollard (uncle of current Clemson DL Caden Story). More on Logan ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/pEvwfaPILQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

