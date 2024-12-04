Clemson signee analysis: QB Chris Denson

One of Clemson’s offensive flips late in the 2025 cycle has signed now. More on Plant City (Fla.) quarterback Chris Denson… Signee analysis: Chris Denson - 3-star QB - Plant City, Florida Committed since: 11/26/24. Listed size: 6-1 175 Mid-year enrollee Notable: He had been committed to Coastal Carolina since April prior to his November flip. Minnesota and Pitt were two of his other biggest offers, but he also held offers from the likes of South Florida and Arkansas St. As a senior, he completed 142 of 217 passes for 2,334 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also tallied 113 carries for 1159 yards (an average of 11.9 yards per carry) with 12 touchdowns. As a junior in 2023, Denson was the Florida FACA 4M Player of the Year. He posted a 6-5 record in his first season at Plant City, completing 135 of 209 passes (64.4%) for 2,147 yards with 26 TD and 8 INT. He also ran for 688 yards and three touchdowns. Quotable: "Dual-threat lefty that plays a backyard brand of football. Rather unconventional in his ways, but makes plays others simply can’t as he can escape pressure and buy time with a dynamic lower half. Not a ton of third-party verified information available, but did measure just over 6-foot-1 summer before junior season. Comfortable operating on the move and has frequently been asked to sprint out and connect with in or out-breaking targets…Will likely need a few semesters to fine-tune his mechanics and learn how to dissect complex college defenses, but should be viewed as an athletic signal caller with developmental upside that can thrive in an RPO-heavy spread attack,” - 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins on Denson. Clemson bio Electric dual-threat quarterback from the Sunshine State In High School: Completed 63.6 percent of his career passes for 4,813 yards and 55 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions … added 1,940 career rushing yards on 207 carries, a 9.4-yard average … collected 16 rushing touchdowns with eight 100-yard rushing games over his career … two-year starter for Plant City … led Plant to a 9-3 record as a senior in 2024 and completed 142-of-217 passes for 2,334 yards … threw 28 touchdown passes and just three interceptions … gained 1,159 rushing yards on 113 carries, a 10.3-yard average … added 12 rushing touchdowns and five 100-yard rushing games … posted 309 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards vs. Spoto … rushed 12 times for 136 rushing yards vs. Steinbrenner … completed 19-of-22 passes for 301 yards vs. Alonso … saved the best game of his prep career for last, when he totaled 235 rushing yards on 18 carries and threw for 202 yards on 11-of-19 passes against West Orange … completed 135-of-209 passes for 2,147 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2023 … added 82 carries for 688 rushing yards (8.4 yards per rush) that season … contributed three rushing touchdowns and three 100-yard rushing games … completed 15-of-24 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns vs. Hillsborough … completed 16-of-21 passes for 301 yards and four scores vs. Alonso … ranked among the top 30 dual-threat quarterbacks by ESPN (No. 24) and On3 (28) … committed to Clemson on Nov. 26, 2024 … played for head coach Terrence Hicks at Plant City. Personal: Born April 3, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … hails from the same hometown as current Clemson defensive end Cade Denhoff. More on Chris ⬇️ #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/v8BHYF2xxv — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

