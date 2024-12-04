|
Clemson signee analysis: OL Rowan Byrne
|
Height: 6-6 Weight: 297 Hometown: New Rochelle, NY (Iona Preparatory School HS) Class: 2025
#50 OL, #10 NY
#– Overall, #17 OG, #1 NY
#59 OT, #5 NY
Clemson signed its latest offensive lineman out of the Empire State.
Signee analysis: Rowan Byrne - 3-star OL - New Rochelle, New York
More on Iona Prep (NY) offensive lineman Rowan Byrne…
Committed since: 6/6/24.
Listed size: 6-6 297
Mid-year enrollee
Notable: Byrne is regarded as high as the No. 1 prospect and a Top 20 offensive guard nationally (Rivals). Byrne’s offer list also included Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among more FBS schools.
Quotable: “It really came down to the culture and fit at Clemson," Byrne told USA TODAY High School Sports following his commitment. "I fit in so well with the players there - the family feel between everyone there is unmatched. I know Clemson is a place I will be developed in all aspects and to fit in that well there it just made sense for me to go to Clemson. There wasn’t a reason I could think of not to go to Clemson."
Clemson bio
Prized prospect from New York set to join Clemson in the trenches
In High School: Ranked as the top player in the state of New York by Rivals, which also ranked him as a four-star prospect and as the 17th-best guard in the country … ranked as the No. 1 player in New York by Prep Redzone … ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best player in New York and the 59th-best player at his position … ranked by ESPN as the 10th-best player in New York and the 50th-best at his position … ranked by On3 as the 10th-best player in New York … was Clemson’s first signee from the state of New York since 2017 (Noah DeHond) … was a two-time all-league, all-county and all-state selection at Iona Prep … CHSFL Lineman of the Year finalist … led Iona Prep to the 2024 New York Catholic state title … committed to Clemson on June 6, 2024 … coached by Joe Spagnolo at Iona Prep.
Personal: Born Oct. 4, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … name pronounced “ROH-inn BURN.”
More on Rowan ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/nWVSLehUNW— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024
