Rowan Byrne is rated as high as the top prospect out of New York.

Clemson signee analysis: OL Rowan Byrne
by - 2024 Dec 4 07:41
Rowan Byrne Photo
Rowan Byrne - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.56)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 297   Hometown: New Rochelle, NY (Iona Preparatory School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#50 OL, #10 NY
Rivals:
#– Overall, #17 OG, #1 NY
24/7:
#59 OT, #5 NY

Clemson signed its latest offensive lineman out of the Empire State.

More on Iona Prep (NY) offensive lineman Rowan Byrne

Signee analysis: Rowan Byrne - 3-star OL - New Rochelle, New York

Committed since: 6/6/24.

Listed size: 6-6 297

Mid-year enrollee

Notable: Byrne is regarded as high as the No. 1 prospect and a Top 20 offensive guard nationally (Rivals). Byrne’s offer list also included Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among more FBS schools.

Quotable: “It really came down to the culture and fit at Clemson," Byrne told USA TODAY High School Sports following his commitment. "I fit in so well with the players there - the family feel between everyone there is unmatched. I know Clemson is a place I will be developed in all aspects and to fit in that well there it just made sense for me to go to Clemson. There wasn’t a reason I could think of not to go to Clemson."

Clemson bio

Prized prospect from New York set to join Clemson in the trenches

In High School: Ranked as the top player in the state of New York by Rivals, which also ranked him as a four-star prospect and as the 17th-best guard in the country … ranked as the No. 1 player in New York by Prep Redzone … ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best player in New York and the 59th-best player at his position … ranked by ESPN as the 10th-best player in New York and the 50th-best at his position … ranked by On3 as the 10th-best player in New York … was Clemson’s first signee from the state of New York since 2017 (Noah DeHond) … was a two-time all-league, all-county and all-state selection at Iona Prep … CHSFL Lineman of the Year finalist … led Iona Prep to the 2024 New York Catholic state title … committed to Clemson on June 6, 2024 … coached by Joe Spagnolo at Iona Prep.

Personal: Born Oct. 4, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … name pronounced “ROH-inn BURN.”

