Clemson signee analysis: OL Gavin Blanchard
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Zephyrhills, FL (Wiregrass Ranch HS) Class: 2025
#3 OL, #55 FL
#– Overall, #9 , #– FL
#114 IOL, #175 FL
Another one of Clemson’s offensive flips has signed now.
Signee analysis: Gavin Blanchard - 4-star OL - Zephyrhills, Florida
More on Wiregrass Ranch (Fla.) offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard…
Committed since: 11/1/24.
Listed size: 6-3 290
Mid-year enrollee
Notable: He is rated as high as the No. 3 center in the nation and a 4-star on ESPN. Blanchard was committed to UCF for almost five months. His other FBS offers included Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Purdue and TCU. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina.
Quotable: “The mauling offensive lineman standing at 6'3 290 lbs will be an excellent addition to the Tigers with an ability to play all three interior offensive line positions. When Tom Loy and I sat down to discuss UCF recruiting superlatives I ranked him as the most underrated recruit in UCF's class writing, ‘The lowest ranked recruit by 247Sports was on my shortlist for best recruit in the class as he's shown when going against top talent he can hold his own as an interior lineman,’” 247Sports on Blanchard after commitment flip.
Clemson bio
Tampa native ranked among the top centers in the 2025 recruiting class
In High School: Ranked by ESPN as a four-star recruit and as the nation’s No. 3 center ranked by Rivals as the ninth-best center in the nation … led team to an 11-2 record in 2024 … graded 88 percent for the season with 30 pancake blocks according to his coaching staff … credited with seven pancakes in 2024 season opener against Zephyrhills … first-team selection by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association … first-team All-Sunshine Athletic Conference … played his junior year at Tampa’s Jesuit High School and helped his team to the regional finals … was a freshman on Jesuit’s 2021 6A state title team that also included future Tigers Wade Woodaz and Drew Woodaz … originally committed to UCF in June 2024 before committing to Clemson on Nov. 1, 2024 … finished his prep career playing for Mark Kantor at Wiregrass Ranch.
Personal: Born Jan. 2, 2007 in Greenville, S.C. … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025.
More on Gavin ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cFSRZKhL71— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024
