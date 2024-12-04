Clemson signee analysis: OL Easton Ware

Clemson went to the state of Virginia for two Liberty Christian Academy products, including a 4-star offensive lineman signee. More on Lynchburg, Virginia offensive tackle Easton Ware… Signee analysis: Easton Ware - 4-star OT - Lynchburg, Virginia Committed since: 11/1/23. Listed size: 6-5 280 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Ware is a unanimous Top 10 prospect from Virginia and 4-star-rated lineman. His offer list also included Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. He earned offensive lineman of the year and first-team O-line and D-line honors for his district. Teammate of longtime 4-star Clemson running back commit Gideon Davidson. Quotable: “Long, athletic prospect with the size to play offensive tackle. Is physical and is violent with initial punch and finishes blocks. Has the type of frame and build programs love because of room for development. Plays both sides of the ball and his physical style shows. Lines up at right tackle at Liberty Christian. Fires into defensive player and usually stays low. Can sink hips and get up and into defender and is able to move player at the point of attack. Well drilled with footwork and uses proper steps when coming out of his stance. Moves well laterally and foot speed is evident when asked to get in space and block. Plays in a run-oriented offense and relies heavily on length and athleticism when it comes to pass pro. Shows ability to scrape and get to second level. Has agility and athleticism to pull from the right tackle position..Has potential to develop into a high-level offensive lineman at a top 20 program.” 247Sports on Ware. Clemson bio In High School: Four-star recruit and consensus top 10 player in state of Virginia … propelled Gideon Davidson to a prolific prep career, blocking for the All-American running back who rushed for more than 4,400 yards over their final two years … ranked by ESPN as the eighth-best player in Virginia as well as the 36th-best at his position in the country … rated as the 25th-best player at his position and ninth-best player in Virginia by 247Sports … ranked by Rivals as the No. 10 player in Virginia and the 37th-best prospect at his position … four-year starter who played both tight end and along the offensive line … helped team to a state championship berth against Phoebus as a freshman … named all-district, all-region and all-state as both a sophomore and junior, and recognition for 2024 is still pending as of Early Signing Day … posted 49 tackles on defense as a sophomore in 2022 … named second-team Junior All-American as a junior … led offensive line to state championship win over Lafayette … helped Liberty Christian to a school-record 4,191 rushing yards in 2023 … had 39 tackles on defense in 2023 … added 80 tackles so far in 2024 prior to Early Signing day … 2024 District Lineman of the Year honoree … played for Frank Rocco at Liberty Christian. Personal: Born Sept. 6, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025. More on Easton ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/wvAZTKrQ0j — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

