Clemson signee analysis: DT Amare Adams

Clemson has a 5-star prospect out of the Palmetto State on board. More on Florence (S.C.) defensive lineman Amare Adams… Signee analysis: Amare Adams - 5-star DT - Florence, S.C. Committed since: 12/3/23. Listed size: 6-3 290 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Adams is a 5-star prospect on 247Sports and so also with the 247Sports Composite average of industry rankings, rated as high as No. 4 overall among defensive linemen. He is the unanimous No. 1 prospect out of South Carolina. Adams picked Clemson over South Carolina, as well as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Tennessee. He is a Navy All-American Bowl selection. Through 10 games in his senior season, Adams tallied nine TFLs, three sacks and a caused fumble (per MaxPreps). Quotable: “Powerful, athletic front-line defender who consistently displays explosive first-step juice with speed-to-power ability. Flashes a potent get-off and typically stays low to quickly win leverage. Gets his hands up to disrupt passing lanes. Shows throw-around strength when isolated 1-on-1. Capable of stack-and-shed disengagement and can still get more consistent extension to further enhance that ability. Broad pursuit range for a hand-on-the-ground defender pushing 300 pounds. Shows redirecting ability that reflects early high school lateral testing data. Also plays basketball, including on the AAU circuit, and functional athleticism shows in pads…Possesses the physical and athletic traits to enhance pass-rushing repertoire with expanded move set. Projects as a high-major impact defender with the evidence on tape, three-sport athletic profile, and two-way experience that mirror recent NFL Draft early-round candidates.” - 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks on Adams. Clemson bio South Carolina native who joins Clemson as a top 100 prospect nationally In High School: Consensus national top 100 player ranked as the 23rd-best player in the nation by 247Sports, the highest 247 ranking of any signee in this class … earned five-star billing from 247Sports, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the country and the top player in South Carolina … named as a four-star recruit by three other major outlets … ranked by ESPN as the 58th-best player in the nation, fourth-best defensive tackle in the country and top player in South Carolina … ranked by On3 as the No. 70 player in the nation, the sixth-best defensive tackle and top player in South Carolina … listed by Rivals as the No. 111 overall player in the country, the sixth-best defensive tackle and top player in South Carolina … named to the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio … as of the Early Signing Day, had collected 250 career tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks … named to the South Carolina team for the 2024 Shrine Bowl … recorded 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and nine quarterback pressures in his senior season at South Florence HS prior to Early Signing Day … had a season-high 10 tackles against Crestwood and nine vs. Hartsville … helped his team to 10-3 record and No. 14 ranking in the state prior to the state semifinals after Early Signing Day … also played basketball, in which he averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game in 2023-24 … also ran track … committed to Clemson on Dec. 3, 2023 … coached by Drew Marlowe at South Florence. Personal: Born Oct. 18, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … named pronounced “uh-MARR-ee” More on Amare ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/KYLXnGayDW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email