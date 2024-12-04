Clemson signee analysis: DE Ari Watford

Clemson went to the state of Virginia for a 4-star defender signee. More on Maury (Va.) defensive end Ari Watford… Signee analysis: Ari Watford - 4-star DE - Norfolk, Virginia Committed since: 1/24/24. Listed size: 6-5 220 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Watford is ranked as high as the No. 112 prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 4 prospect out of Virginia (ESPN). Upon his Clemson commitment, Watford’s other finalists were Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse and Ohio State. He tallied 69 tackles, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles as a junior All-American and earned sophomore All-American honors from MaxPreps as well as an All-State pick. Quotable: “Tall, long, and lean with immense bulking capacity. Junior season… revealed much more impressive run-defending performance relative to sophomore tape. Explosive functional athlete who appears to be one of the top pass rushers in the class. Physical specs and combine athleticism support that. Uses hands well. Often wins with burst and physical tools, but also showcases one of the more impressive bags of moves that we've seen in the class. Projects as a potential high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft early-round potential.’” 247Sports on Watford. Clemsoni bio Talented edge rusher out of the Tidewater region of Virginia In High School: Finalist for Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia … unanimous four-star recruit … ranked as the nation’s No. 112 overall player by ESPN, which also ranked him as the nation’s 15th-best defensive end and the fourth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 204 overall by On3, as well as the 23rd-best defensive end and fourth-best player in Virginia … listed by 247Sports as the 22nd-best defensive end and sixth-best player in Virginia … ranked as the 16th-best defensive end in the nation by Rivals, which also ranked him as the fourth-best player in Virginia … four-time unanimous all-district selection … three-time unanimous all-region honoree … unanimous all-state in 2022 and 2023 with selections for 2024 still pending … enters Early Signing Day with his top-ranked team undefeated and still alive in the Class 5 playoffs … entering December, was credited with 52 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries … also contributed at tight end with one touchdown reception … transferred from Salem to Maury prior to his junior season … helped Maury to a 15-0 record and a Class 5A state title in 2023 … credited that season with 69 tackles, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles … was a second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and a 5A all-state honoree in 2022 when he collected 12 sacks for Salem … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … committed to Clemson on Jan. 24, 2024 … played for Dyrri McCain at Maury. Personal: Born April 1, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … one of four signees in Clemson’s 2025 recruiting class from the state of Virginia, the Tigers’ largest contingent from that state since 1976 (four). 5-Star EDGE @ari_watford is immediately in the backfield! pic.twitter.com/VrNz5I5SjX — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) September 14, 2024 Maury’s defense comes up with a huge sack & fumble as 5-Star @ari_watford scoops it up and takes it to the house for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/4N3FagZugi — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) September 14, 2024 More on Ari ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/7ZPVsfRwjz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

