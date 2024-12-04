Clemson signee analysis: ATH Marquise Henderson

Another top Palmetto State prospect has signed with the Tigers. More on Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) athlete Marquise Henderson… Signee analysis: Marquise Henderson - 4-star Athlete - Anderson, S.C. Committed since: 12/11/23. Listed size: 5-10 170 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Henderson holds Top 250 overall prospect rankings for a couple of outlets and a No. 4 all-purpose back rating on Rivals, regarded as high as the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina. Through ten games of his senior season, Henderson was averaging 146.9 rushing yards with 18 total rushing scores, approaching 6,000 career rushing yards and 7,500 all-purpose yards for the Bears. Some of his other reported offers included Arizona, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. Quotable: “Henderson is dynamic with the ball in his hands and a true game breaker. He’s quick and shifty with some wiggle and explosive in open field. He clocked a 11.1-100m as a junior and plays even faster. He’s versatile enough to impact the game at running back, receiver and in the return game. In fact, he catches the ball well enough to play some slot in college and he should be fun to watch out of the backfield, on end arounds and as a kick/punt returner. For a sub 6-0 running back, he’s a tough kid and shows some physicality when he finishes his runs and is able to pick up yards after contact. He has a nice all around game and projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling as well.” - 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins on Henderson. Clemson bio Prolific local running back joining Clemson as an all-purpose athlete In High School: Record-setting running back at nearby Belton-Honea Path High School, who enters Early Signing Day having led his team to the 2024 state semifinals … enters Early Signing Day just shy of 8,000 all-purpose yards over 47 career games … averaged an incredible 11 yards per rush on 577 career carries for 6,369 yards prior to Early Signing Day … unanimous four-star prospect … ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 164 overall player as well as the ninth-best player at his position and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked by 247Sports as the 211th-best overall player in the nation, 12th-best at his position and fourth-best in South Carolina … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 211 overall player, 13th-best at his position and fifth-best in South Carolina … ranked by Rivals as the seventh-best all-purpose back nationally and ninth-best player in South Carolina … named to the South Carolina team for the 2024 Shrine Bowl … four-year starter who was named all-state as a junior in 2023 with all-state teams for 2024 still pending … as a freshman in 2021, posted 94 carries for 892 yards with seven touchdowns, finishing the season with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the season finale … recorded 1,230 yards on 117 carries in 2022 with 16 touchdowns and nine 100-yard rushing games … also added 17 catches for 297 yards and four scores … posted 17 carries for 204 yards against Westside that year … finished fourth in the state in total rushing yards as a junior in 2023 with 2,336 yards on 207 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry … had five 200-yard rushing games including a career-high 301 rushing yards with five touchdowns on 14 carries vs. Woodruff … recorded 30 carries for 221 yards and three scores vs. Daniel in the Upper State Final … entered Early Signing Day credited with 148 carries for 1,775 yards and 23 touchdowns so far in his senior season in 2024, including nine 100-yard rushing games in 2024 to give him 34 such games in his 47-game career to date … rushed 16 times for 236 yards vs. Chapman … collected 196 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries vs. Laurens … posted 32 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown vs. Powdersville in state quarterfinal and also had an interception return for a touchdown in the contest … committed to Clemson on Dec. 11, 2023 … played for Russell Blackston at Belton-Honea Path. Personal: Born July 17, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … first name pronounced “MARK-wehz.”

